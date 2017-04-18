Suspected Facebook Gunman Kills Himself After Police Chase

The man who allegedly gunned down a Cleveland grandfather and posted a video of the murder on Facebook killed himself Tuesday after a brief police pursuit in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Steve Stephens, 37, was found in his white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road in Erie, after state police spotted him Tuesday morning and attempted to pull him over. After a brief chase, Stephens shot and killed himself, police said.

Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the seemingly random shooting death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. as he walked from a store.