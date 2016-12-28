THE RELIGION CORNER: Back in the Day, ‘Til Morning Comes!

What’s your plan for the New Year’s weekend? Take a look at this exciting opportunity for you and your family to look back to the old days of American history at All Nations Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.

It has been 151 years since President Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, signed the Emancipation Proclamation. To ensure that we remember our past so we never make the same mistakes again, Rev. Dr. James Coleman, pastor at All Nations, has been charged with this awesome task of creating a retrospective New Year’s celebration! Here is just a snippet of what has been planned.

The All Nations Baptist Church has put together some vigorous year-end community activities, beginning with a Saturday morning visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture with 100 tickets they have given out to the congregation and the community. Opened on the National Mall this fall, The museum’s ribbon-cutting, attended by President Barack Obama and seen worldwide, was another historic day in America, and the new museum has been booked solid for months with long lines forming daily. All Nations has given many community residents the exciting opportunity to obtain tickets that would not otherwise be accessible to them. This is an end-of-year blessing from the church, given to many from the community so they too can finally see this historic museum for themselves!

Later Saturday evening, the church has invited the community to join the pastor, the ministerial team, deacons, choir and members in a watch-night service at the church, located at 2001 North Capitol Street NE in D.C. The service — themed “Back in the Day Watchnight, Til Morning Comes” — will begin promptly at 9 p.m.

The church is excited to present the program in an atmosphere of what life was like back in the day, by staging and props. Through a series of singing, dramatizations, acting and reflections representing slavery times through present day, the goal is to bring history to life! The church has also invited the community to join in the annual joint prayer service. All are invited to join in this exhilarating weekend!

The closing service will conclude the “Back In The Day” weekend. Bring in your New Year’s Day by joining the All Nations Family for morning worship service for the first day of the new year! The focus will be to emphasize family and community unity and to bring in the New Year in prayer and worship.

The New Year’s Day celebration is the essence of a spiritual jubilee for the annual Family, Friends and Community Day, beginning at 11 a.m. With the overflow crowds that fill the sanctuary each year, the church invites you to join them. Reserve your pew for your friends and family. Pews will be identified with the names of notable African-Americans and will be held until 10:45 a.m.

Here is wishing each and every one of you a very happy new year! May God continue to enrich your lives.

Lyndia Grant is the host of “Think on These Things,” a radio talk show on (1340 AM) on Fridays at 6 p.m. Visit her website at www.lyndiagrantshow.com. Contact her at 202-518-3192 or lyndiagrant@gmail.com.