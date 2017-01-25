THE RELIGION CORNER: Careful When You Dig a Pit for Others!

Scripture tells us in the book of Proverbs Chapter 26 verse 27, it says “Who so diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him.”

The first person that comes to mind for me upon reading that scripture is President Donald Trump! Trump set up pits for every man who ran against him. He called them the worst and most despicable names possible. In the end, Trump was the last man standing!

How CAN that be possible? Did America really sleep this election out? Were there too many who decided not to vote at all, thus allowing this election? Whatever the case, let’s go back to the scripture!

Psalm 101:7 says “He that worketh deceit shall not dwell within my house: he that telleth lies shall not tarry in my sight.” Lies became the norm but woe to him says scripture!

God’s Word is true! Look at the hundreds of marches that took place the very next day around the world! Women’s March Global did not target President Trump directly, but in every march, signs could be seen that read “Not My President!”

Other countries joined in as well. In fact, according to widespread media reports, 673 successful marches were held on seven continents, with more than 4.7 million participants worldwide.

The jury is still out, but the book of Proverbs will get him, just as it has for everyone who digs pits for others. No security can protect someone with the habit of tearing others down just to make themselves look good.

I’m not making this up, it is scripture!

Let’s take a look at the story of Joseph and his multicolored coat. Joseph was the eleventh son of Jacob. Same Joseph who wore the coat of many colors from his father; the one sold into Egypt with the hope that he would never be seen or heard from again; the Joseph who would not be seduced by the advances of Potiphar’s wife; the Joseph who interpreted Pharaoh’s dreams with such truth that the king rewarded him; the Joseph who became a ruler in Egypt, and later revealed his identity to his brothers who had come to Egypt to buy grain.

This all began one night when Joseph had a dream that all the stars in the sky were bowing to him. His brothers were so jealous that their father Jacob loved him more that they removed his beautiful coat, put animal blood on it and told their father an animal killed Joseph, when in reality, they put Joseph in a pit and tried to kill him, but changed their minds. Instead, they sold him for 20 pieces of silver to a caravan that was passing by.

In the end, Joseph became a royal priest. He sat in a position of power because of his ability to interpret dreams. Those same brothers had to kneel before him during the famine. There in line for food were his brothers, who didn’t even recognize Joseph!

Look at how God works, His wonders are truly amazing. During our worst trials, when we come out on the other side, we will be better for making it.

This auspicious predicament in which we find ourselves is NOT an ideal situation, but each of us must keep our hands in the hands of our Savior, Jesus Christ the Lord! The scriptures have proven to be correct. If Russia helped Trump get elected, there lies a pit for him to fall in to someday. A liar cannot and will not tarry, says the scriptures!

In closing, keep watching. This new administration has only just begun. The pit has already been dug, expect the fall and expect the stone to come back at him who throws it.

Lyndia Grant is the host of “Think on These Things,” a radio talk show on WYCB-AM, 1340, Fridays at 6 p.m. Contact her at 202-518-3192 or email her at lyndiagrant@gmail.com.