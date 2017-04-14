Tony Johnson Heads Initiative at UDC’s Community College

Tony D. Johnson has been named as dean of workforce development and lifelong learning at the Community College of the University of the District of Columbia.

In his new capacity, Johnson will oversee the planning and implementation of workforce development programs, budgeting and finance, public relations and coalition-building for five community campuses. The programs are designed to reduce unemployment and underemployment in the District by providing job training for careers in new industries.

“We are excited to have someone of Dr. Johnson’s caliber lead our Workforce Development and Lifelong Learning programs,” said UDC President Ronald Mason. “We know that our programs will be enhanced by the expertise and skills that Dr. Johnson brings as the University strengthens the intellectual and vocational pipeline available to help DC residents reach their fullest potential.”

Johnson has taught at Florida State University, Florida A&M University, Barry University and George Washington University.

“I am excited to join the University of the District of Columbia family,” said Johnson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and criminal justice, a master of public administration degree and a doctorate in educational leadership, policy and evaluation.

“There is a substantive amount of exciting and important work ahead as we prepare our D.C. residents for careers that are in high demand,” he said. “Equipping residents with the knowledge and skills to secure and sustain employment is central to our mission in the Division of Workforce Development and Lifelong Learning. I am encouraged that I will be able to support residents as they climb the various ladders of opportunity.”