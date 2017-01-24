Trump Proclamation Honors His Inauguration

Amid the pomp and circumstance of President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, few noticed his first official proclamation — the marking of Jan. 20 as “National Day of Patriotic Devotion.”

According to Mic.com, Trump proclaimed the day to honor his own inauguration, symbolizing a “new national pride” that would “strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country.”

However, the White House never released the proclamation until it arrived Monday at the Office of the Federal Register, where it was scheduled to be published Tuesday.

The proclamation continues a tradition that began with President George H.W. Bush in 1989 and has been followed by every president since.

But Trump’s “is missing the personal humility” seen in the previous decrees, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor at the University of Houston who studies presidential proclamations.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump’s proclamation, which speaks of “sacred values” and prayers for peace, makes no mention of God. It states:

“A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart. We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose. There are no greater people than the American citizenry, and as long as we believe in ourselves, and our country, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.”

The proclamation also fails to quote other previously lauded Americans who have included Martin Luther King Jr. and George Washington.