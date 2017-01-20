Latest News
Trump Supporters, Protesters Out in Full Force Before Inauguration

January 20, 2017 William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer National 0

Rob Robinson (right), a Donald Trump supporter from Colorado Springs, Colorado, came to the National Mall in Washington to witness the president-elect's inauguration, calling it "another day in paradise." (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)
Rob Robinson (right), a Donald Trump supporter from Colorado Springs, Colorado, came to the National Mall in Washington to witness the president-elect's inauguration, calling it "another day in paradise." (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

Hours before the inauguration ceremonies began for Donald Trump on Friday, protesters came out to make their feelings known about the incoming president.

Joshua Armsted of southwest D.C. came with members of UNITE HERE to speak in opposition of Trump rejecting union labor. Capitol Police removed Armsted and several other members with UNITED HERE after they sat on a sidewalk to block Trump supporters from entering a section for the Capitol area for the inauguration.

“I’ll be out here for my brothers and sisters [with the union] every damn day of the week,” Armsted said.

More protesters chanted just feet from Trump supporters waiting in line to attend the inauguration festivities. Some held signs that read “Not My President,” “There is no justice without climate justice” and “Black Lives Matter.”

One Trump supporter tossed coffee at a few protesters before going toward the area of the Capitol.

Rob Robinson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, called Friday “another day in paradise” to attend the inauguration. He sported a Trump beanie and an Inauguration Day button with the presidential seal and 45th president of the United States.

Robinson chatted with a Trump protester who wondered why he supported Trump, especially being a Black man.

It’s about “another day, another dollar. Live on to see the next one. That’s the main goal in life, not this racism [expletive],” Robinson said. “I see [Trump] bringing the community together and stop this racial divide.”

