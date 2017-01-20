Trump Sworn In as 45th President of United States

Donald J. Trump was officially sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, the culmination of one of the most unlikeliest and polarizing runs for the White House in history.

The Republican took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at noon at the U.S. Capitol, in front of a massive crowd on the National Mall under an overcast sky.

The business magnate, who has never held elected office, ran a combative and intensely divisive campaign that galvanized his hordes of followers but alienated just as many for numerous reasons, including his lengthy mission to prove his predecessor, Barack Obama, wasn’t born in the United States.

Trump, whose confrontational rhetoric and bombastic oratory style had been his hallmark on the campaign trail, attempted to mend fences as he took office.

“When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. … Black or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots,” he said during his inaugural speech.