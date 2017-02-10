Latest News
February 13, 2017

UDC Workforce Edge Partnership Announced

February 10, 2017 WI Web Staff Local, Community 1

Officials from UDC and the mayor's office announce a new partnership aimed at adult learners. (Courtesy of dc.gov)
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration recently joined officials at the University of the District of Columbia to announce the UDC Workforce Edge partnership, which will support adult learners intent on earning a high school diploma or GED.

UDC-WE comprises a dual-track community college program that enables adult learners enrolled in D.C. public charter high schools to learn valuable workforce training skills, while earning a high school diploma or GED.

The first class of 10-20 students begin the program this spring as part of a pilot project, and an additional 10-20 students will participate in the summer.

As part of the spring pilot, participating schools will identify students to enroll in the Guest Services-Hospitality class with the option of a follow-on class (Front Desk, Restaurant Server, Hotel Maintenance). Each school will identify three to five students and provide case management for the students.

Participating schools include Goodwill Excel Academy, Academy of Hope and Next Step Public Charter School.

