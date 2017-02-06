Volunteers Sought for 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival

Friendly, cooperative and reliable volunteers of all ages are invited to acquire some behind-the-scenes experience while supporting the nation’s greatest springtime celebration.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 16, and individuals, community service groups and local businesses with community service programs are encouraged to help through the festival’s Volunteer Program.

Although knowledge about the D.C. region is helpful, it’s not necessary. Volunteers can assist the festival in a variety of roles, including:

– Balloon handlers for the televised National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade “Kite Cops” to enforce safe kite-flying at the Blossom Kite Festival;

– Assistance in the Beer Garden at the Southwest Waterfront Fireworks Festival;

– Event setup and breakdown, attendee interaction at the Tidal Basin and signature events; and

– Site maintenance.

Volunteer registration begins Feb. 10 and continues throughout the festival.

Go to nationalcherryblossomfestival.org/get-involved/volunteer to register and view specific opportunities. For more information, email volunteer@ncbfdc.org.