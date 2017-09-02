Latest News
Willie Jolley Honored as ‘Top International Speaker’

September 2, 2017

Willie Jolley (right) is honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 30th annual Veteran Speakers Retreat in Front Royal, Virginia. (Courtesy of Veteran Speakers Retreat)

Renowned speaker and best-selling author Willie Jolley has been honored with a lifetime achievement award for his exceptional speaking ability.

Jolley received the “Legends of Speaking” honor at the 30th annual Veteran Speakers Retreat in Front Royal, Virginia, held Aug. 24-27.

Since 2000, the award has been presented annually at the retreat. Eligibility for the award requires speakers have a minimum of 20 years as a professional speaker, be of outstanding stature nationally/internationally, and be a responsible public citizen. Speakers must have also made unique contributions within the speaking profession.

Past winners of the award include Norman Vincent Peale, Zig Ziglar, Art Linkletter, Jim Rohn, radio host Earl Nightingale and distinguished military veterans Charlie Plumb and Jerry Coffee.

In addition to being distinguished by Toastmasters International as “One of the Outstanding 5 Speakers in the World,” Jolley has been inducted into the National Speakers Association’s Speaker Hall of Fame.

Jolley currently hosts “The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show,” a nationally syndicated self-help talk show on SiriusXM Radio.

