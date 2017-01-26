Wizards’ John Wall Earns 4th Straight All-Star Nod

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has been named an Eastern Conference All-Star for next month’s midseason classic in New Orleans, the NBA announced Thursday.

Wall will make his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, making him the fifth player in franchise history to be selected to four or more All-Star games. He joins Walt Bellamy, Elvin Hayes and Gus Johnson as the only players in franchise history to earn four consecutive All-Star appearances.

In his seventh NBA season, Wall has started in 43 games for Washington and is averaging a career-high 23.1 points on career-high shooting percentages (.464 from the field and .317 from deep), to go along with 10.1 assists (third in the NBA), 4.6 rebounds and a career-high 2.2 steals (second in the NBA) in 36 minutes per game.

He is leading all Eastern Conference players in assists per game and leading all Eastern Conference guards in double-doubles with 26 (ranked third in the NBA among guards). He is the only player in the NBA this season to average 20 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

“I am humbled to receive my fourth straight All-Star selection,” Wall said. “I want to thank my coaches, my teammates and the Wizards organization for helping me reach this goal and our fans for their tremendous support. I’m looking forward to representing them all in New Orleans and then getting back to work for the second half of the season.”

Wall was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December after leading the conference in assists per game at 10.7 (second in the league during the month) while averaging 24.5 points (fifth in the East and 10th in the NBA), 4.4 rebounds and an NBA-best 2.67 steals per game.

The 2010 number one overall draft pick was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Week from Dec. 26 – Jan. 1 after leading the Wizards to a 3-0 record while averaging 24.3 points, an NBA-leading 13.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.67 steals for the week.

Wall is the 28th player in franchise history to earn All-Star honors and the first to earn four or more All-Star nods since Hayes’s run from 1973 to 1980.