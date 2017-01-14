Latest News
January 16, 2017

Wizards Top 76ers for 11th Straight Home Win

January 14, 2017 William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Sports 0

Washington Wizards guard John Wall drives to the basket against two Philadelphia 76ers defenders in the second quarter of the Wizards' 109-93 win at Verizon Center in D.C. on Jan. 14.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall drives to the basket against two Philadelphia 76ers defenders in the second quarter of the Wizards' 109-93 win at Verizon Center in D.C. on Jan. 14. (John De Freitas/The Washington Informer)

The Washington Wizards sloughed off a sluggish start at home Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, waking up and taking over in the second half of a 109-93 win behind John Wall’s 25 points and seven assists.

The victory was the Wizards’ 11th straight at Verizon Center, the team’s longest home win streak since 1989 when they were the Washington Bullets and played at the Capital Centre in Landover.

More importantly, Washington (20-19) closed within two games of the Southeast Division-leading Atlanta Hawks, after a 2-8 start to the season and playing sub-.500 ball until this week.

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor posts up against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat in the second quarter of the Wizards' 109-93 win at Verizon Center in D.C. on Jan. 14.
Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor posts up against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat in the second quarter of the Wizards’ 109-93 win at Verizon Center in D.C. on Jan. 14. (John De Freitas/The Washington Informer)

The Wizards dug an early hole Saturday, too, down by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Wall led a second-quarter charge to get them back in the game by attacking the rim, scoring 11 points and shooting 3-4 from the free throw line.

Wall, who rested the entire fourth quarter to preserve an ailing left wrist and right pinkie finger, showed reporters afterward the still-swollen digit, on which he wore a splint to stabilize it.

“I was able to keep [the pinkie] under control where it didn’t go out as far as it is now,” said Wall, who also grabbed seven rebounds. “[The splint] worked, so I keep using it.”

The Wizards’ defense didn’t look stellar early, giving up 56 points by halftime to a 76ers squad that ranks 26th in scoring at 99.3 points per game.

In the second half, however, the Wizards scored the first seven points to take a 63-56 lead. The team extended the lead to 15 late in the third quarter and kept it at double digits for the remainder of the game.

“I thought we did a better job of making them miss [in the second half],” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “I thought the guys really responded after halftime.”

The 76ers (12-26), winners of three straight coming into Saturday’s game, only scored 37 points in the second half and shot just 41 percent from the floor.

Philadelphia center Jahlil Okafor led all scorers with 26 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

Shooting guard Bradley Beal, who scored 20 points and shot 2-for-3 behind the arc, also sat out the fourth quarter.

“I wanted to play a little bit [in the fourth quarter], but it was good to see us close out a game in the right way,” he said. “It’s always a good feeling for those guys [off the bench] to play. We’re always excited for them because they put in a lot of work that people don’t see.”

The Wizards will attempt to run their home win streak to 12 against the Portland Trailblazers (18-24) Monday at 2 p.m.

About William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer 104 Articles
I decided I wanted to become a better writer while attending Bowie State University and figured that writing for the school newspaper would help. I’m not sure how much it helped, but I enjoyed it so much I decided to keep on doing it, which I still thoroughly enjoy 20 years later. If I weren’t a journalist, I would coach youth basketball. Actually, I still play basketball, or at least try to play, once a week. My kryptonite is peanut butter. What makes me happy – seeing my son and two godchildren grow up. On the other hand, a bad call made by an official during a football or basketball game makes me throw up my hands and scream. Favorite foods include pancakes and scrambled eggs which I could eat 24-7. The strangest thing that’s ever happened to me, or more accurately the most painful, was when I was hit by a car on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia. If I had the power or money to change the world, I’d make sure everyone had three meals a day. And while I don’t have a motto or favorite quote, I continue to laugh which keeps me from driving myself crazy. You can reach me several ways: Twitter @jabariwill, Instagram will_iam.ford2281 or e-mail, wford@washingtoninformer.com
Twitter LinkedIn

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


© 2016 The Washington Informer, all rights reserved.