Democratic Black Caucus of Florida to Host FDP Chair Candidate Meeting

Black Democrats in Florida are poised to begin vetting individuals from their organization who have expressed an interest in running for chair of the Florida Democratic Party (FDP).

On Friday, Jan. 6, the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida (DBCF) Executive Campaign Committee will host a meeting with four candidates: Stephen Bittel, Miami-Dade; Leah Carius, Osceola County; Alan Clendenin, Bradford County; and Lisa King, Duval County.

DBCF Executive Campaign Committee Chair Beverlye Neal will lead an interview and discussion with the candidates seeking to become chair of the FDP. The meeting is designed to provide each candidate with a better understanding of the issues that are of concern to the DBCF and to give a better feel for how the candidates will respond to our issues if elected.

The DBCF will render a recommendation based on the interviews for the next FDP chair.

The DBCF meeting will take place at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando (9840 International Drive) from 1 to 4 p.m.

The DBCF has 19 chapters with over 300 members across the State of Florida which includes an array of county and municipal elected officials as well as county party officers.

“This is a crucial transition for the FDP,” said DBCF President Henry Crespo Sr. “The next chair will need to lead with clarity and an intellectual boldness to implement a cross section statewide organizing effort that speaks to the minds and souls of Florida Democrats.

“The DBCF is poised to mobilize at the local levels and we want to know that a new administration truly understands the value of that,” he added.

Elections for the FDP state reorganizational and chairs elections will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando.

For more information, contact the DBCF at 813-703-2913.